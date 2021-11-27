NEXT Financial Group Inc Increases Stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,112 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $4,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $435,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 35.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $189,000.

VIS opened at $199.16 on Friday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $164.52 and a 1-year high of $208.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.77.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

