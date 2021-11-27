NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stock Holdings Lifted by BKD Wealth Advisors LLC

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 92.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,720 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Camden National Bank increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 303.2% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after buying an additional 67,659 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.7% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 9,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $181,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 80,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,053,000 after buying an additional 13,647 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $1,024,693.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,159,195.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.29.

NEE stock opened at $86.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.74, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.72. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.33 and a fifty-two week high of $88.82.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 128.33%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Featured Article: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.