NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stock Position Cut by HGK Asset Management Inc.

HGK Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 2.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 106,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,347,000 after buying an additional 12,726 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its position in NextEra Energy by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 7,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 3,932 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 176,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,877,000 after buying an additional 8,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 75,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,944,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.29.

NEE stock traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.09. 4,340,680 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,571,587. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.33 and a 52-week high of $88.82. The company has a market cap of $168.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.37 and its 200-day moving average is $79.72.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.33%.

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $1,024,693.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,159,195.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

