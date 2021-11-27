NFTb (NFTB) Achieves Market Cap of $47.88 Million

NFTb (CURRENCY:NFTB) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 27th. NFTb has a market capitalization of $47.88 million and approximately $1.78 million worth of NFTb was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFTb coin can now be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00000820 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NFTb has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.79 or 0.00065103 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.57 or 0.00079259 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.40 or 0.00106221 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,106.88 or 0.07470114 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,906.27 or 0.99870585 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

NFTb Profile

NFTb’s total supply is 999,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,243,272 coins. NFTb’s official Twitter account is @nftbmarket

Buying and Selling NFTb

