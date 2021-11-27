NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NNGRY. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of NN Group in a research report on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of NN Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of NN Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of NN Group in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of NN Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NN Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.15.

Shares of NN Group stock opened at $24.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.64. NN Group has a 12 month low of $20.14 and a 12 month high of $27.23.

NN Group NV engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-Life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Asset Management, and Others. The Netherlands Life segment offers a range of group life and individual life insurance products.

