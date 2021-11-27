Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) PT Lowered to $2.25 at Jefferies Financial Group

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $2.75 to $2.25 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

NAT has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet downgraded Nordic American Tankers from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nordic American Tankers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Nordic American Tankers from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.33.

NAT stock opened at $1.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.33 and a 200-day moving average of $2.70. Nordic American Tankers has a 12-month low of $1.79 and a 12-month high of $4.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $319.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 0.42.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Nordic American Tankers had a negative net margin of 103.66% and a negative return on equity of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $16.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.04 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nordic American Tankers will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 475,508 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 22,357 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 119.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,106 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 21,246 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 112.8% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 124,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 66,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Institutional investors own 27.55% of the company’s stock.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. operates as an international tanker company. It owns and operates Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded by Herbjorn Hansson on June 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

