North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.031 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, January 7th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th.

North American Construction Group has increased its dividend by 93.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. North American Construction Group has a payout ratio of 7.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect North American Construction Group to earn $1.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.13 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.7%.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

North American Construction Group stock opened at $14.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $439.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.75. North American Construction Group has a 52 week low of $8.95 and a 52 week high of $17.79.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $131.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.20 million. North American Construction Group had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 20.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Research analysts expect that North American Construction Group will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on NOA shares. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$26.00 target price on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$26.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOA. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 771.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 21,256 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 21.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 39,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 7,003 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 49,283.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 49,283 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 15.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 69,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 9,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.92% of the company’s stock.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

Featured Article: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.