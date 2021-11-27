Northern Trust Corp Boosts Stake in Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX)

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 165,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,032 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Immunic were worth $2,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Immunic by 57.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 258,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 94,139 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Immunic by 0.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,192,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,623,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Immunic during the second quarter worth about $131,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Immunic by 305.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Otter Creek Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Immunic by 42.9% during the second quarter. Otter Creek Advisors LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.98% of the company’s stock.

IMUX opened at $8.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.98. Immunic, Inc. has a one year low of $6.96 and a one year high of $28.21.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.05. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.70) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Immunic, Inc. will post -3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IMUX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Immunic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Immunic from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Immunic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.40.

Immunic, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. It focuses on ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. The firm’s products include IMU-838, IMU-935, and IMU-856.

