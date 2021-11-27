Northern Trust Corp Buys 3,157 Shares of SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL)

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 107,322 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,157 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in SciPlay were worth $1,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in SciPlay by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 40,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in SciPlay by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 4,216 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SciPlay in the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in SciPlay by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 59,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 10,606 shares during the period. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its holdings in SciPlay by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 58,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 11,362 shares during the period. 15.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SCPL opened at $16.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.86. SciPlay Co. has a 1 year low of $13.18 and a 1 year high of $22.29.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). SciPlay had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 4.54%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that SciPlay Co. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SCPL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SciPlay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of SciPlay from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of SciPlay from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.38.

About SciPlay

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web platforms. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino and Quick Hit Slots, and casual games, which include Monopoly Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

