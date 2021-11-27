Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,997 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.53% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 212,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 13,822 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,054,000. 36.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Verrica Pharmaceuticals alerts:

VRCA stock opened at $10.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 2.06. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.83 and a 1 year high of $18.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.52.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.04. Analysts predict that Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VRCA shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Profile

Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its lead product candidate VP-102, is a proprietary topical therapy used in common skin indications including molluscum contagiosum and verruca vulgaris. The company was founded by Matthew Davidson on July 3, 2013 and is headquartered in West Chester, PA.

Read More: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verrica Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.