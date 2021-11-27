Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stock Position in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) by 10.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 264,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,479 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Viemed Healthcare were worth $1,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VMD. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 68.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 111,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 45,286 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 11.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 95,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 10,085 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $143,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $358,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 142.6% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 125,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 73,537 shares in the last quarter. 56.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bloom Burton upgraded Viemed Healthcare from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Viemed Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Acumen Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.00 price target on shares of Viemed Healthcare in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Viemed Healthcare from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Viemed Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.83.

NASDAQ:VMD opened at $5.23 on Friday. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.05 and a twelve month high of $10.96. The company has a market cap of $208.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Viemed Healthcare Company Profile

Viemed Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of home healthcare solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it supplies home medical equipment which provides post-acute respiratory services. It also offers respiratory disease management and in-home sleep testing and sleep apnea treatment. The company was founded by Casey Hoyt, Max Hoyt, and Michael Moore on December 14, 2016 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

