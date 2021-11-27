Northern Trust Corp Sells 12,105 Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA) by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,105 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in ViacomCBS by 29.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in ViacomCBS during the first quarter worth about $118,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in ViacomCBS by 55.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth about $184,000. 0.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ VIACA opened at $35.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.41. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.80 and a 12 month high of $101.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.59.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 12.00%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.79%.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

