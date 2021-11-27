Northern Trust Corp Sells 48,541 Shares of Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 235,053 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 48,541 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Eastman Kodak were worth $1,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Eastman Kodak by 129.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 14,615 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Eastman Kodak by 3,009.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Eastman Kodak by 1,196.7% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 23,934 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Eastman Kodak by 101.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 75,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 37,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Eastman Kodak by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 54,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 24,987 shares in the last quarter. 24.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eastman Kodak stock opened at $6.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Eastman Kodak has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $14.18.

Eastman Kodak Co engages in the provision of analog and digital innovations. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Printing, Digital Printing, Advanced Materials and Chemicals and Brand. The Traditional Printing segment consists of Prepress Solutions, which includes Kodak’s digital offset plate offerings and computer-to-plate imaging solutions.

