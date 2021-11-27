Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Plans Dividend of $0.96

Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) declared a dividend on Tuesday, November 23rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.9568 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS NPIFF opened at $30.49 on Friday. Northland Power has a fifty-two week low of $28.73 and a fifty-two week high of $41.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.97.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NPIFF shares. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$48.25 to C$47.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.95.

Northland Power, Inc engages in the development, building, owning, and managing wind facilities. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Wind, Efficient Natural Gas, Onshore Renewable, Utility, and Other. The Offshore Wind segment comprises Gemini, Nordsee One, and Deutsche Bucht projects.

