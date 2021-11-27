NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Insider Buys $11,500.00 in Stock

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) insider Audrey Kunin purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.46 per share, for a total transaction of $11,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NBY stock opened at $0.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.88 million, a PE ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 3.54. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $1.79.

Get NovaBay Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 64.50% and a negative net margin of 96.77%. On average, analysts anticipate that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NBY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from $1.90 to $2.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NBY. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $36,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 25.8% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 91,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 18,859 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 109.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 76,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in development of products for eye care. Its products include Avenova, NeutroPhase, and CelleRx. The company was founded by Ramin Najafi on January 19, 2000 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Recommended Story: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.