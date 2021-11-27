Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Stock Position Decreased by Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. cut its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 9.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NVS shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. UBS Group lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $80.70 on Friday. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $80.53 and a 1-year high of $98.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.78 and its 200-day moving average is $88.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 19.17%. The company had revenue of $13.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.