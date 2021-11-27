NuLegacy Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:NULGF) Short Interest Update

NuLegacy Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:NULGF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,954,400 shares, a growth of 11,375.9% from the October 31st total of 60,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,605,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Shares of NuLegacy Gold stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.03. 1,017,143 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 535,986. NuLegacy Gold has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.07.

About NuLegacy Gold

NuLegacy Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It focuses on Carlin-style gold deposits. The company was founded by Roger C. Steininger and Albert J. Matter on May 19, 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

