Nuveen Asset Management LLC Invests $1.29 Million in Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 194,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.49% of Cardiff Oncology at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 339.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,359,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,694,000 after buying an additional 1,823,225 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 4.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,646,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,946,000 after buying an additional 72,134 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 147.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 514,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after buying an additional 306,526 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the second quarter worth $3,337,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 908.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 322,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after buying an additional 290,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardiff Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

NASDAQ CRDF opened at $5.61 on Friday. Cardiff Oncology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.88 and a 1 year high of $25.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.25 and a 200 day moving average of $6.69. The company has a market capitalization of $221.89 million, a PE ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 1.61.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 7,375.65% and a negative return on equity of 19.37%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cardiff Oncology, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Gary W. Pace acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $202,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cardiff Oncology

Cardiff Oncology, Inc is an oncology therapeutics company, which engages in the development of drugs that target mitosis for the treatment of various types of cancer. It is focused on developing onvansertib, a first-in-class, third-generation Polo-like Kinase 1 (PLK1) inhibitor, in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy and targeted therapeutics.

