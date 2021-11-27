Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 86.5% from the October 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NXC stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.45. 3,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,175. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 12-month low of $15.20 and a 12-month high of $19.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a yield of 3.07%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 958.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 6,708 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 101,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 18,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

About Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

