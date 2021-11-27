Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 86.5% from the October 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
NXC stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.45. 3,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,175. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 12-month low of $15.20 and a 12-month high of $19.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.33.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a yield of 3.07%.
About Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio
Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.
