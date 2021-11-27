Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ) Shares Acquired by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 (NYSE:NXQ) by 48.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas bought a new stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 during the third quarter valued at $158,000. 55I LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 during the second quarter valued at $173,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 during the second quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 by 3.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 stock opened at $15.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.04. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 has a one year low of $15.06 and a one year high of $17.18.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.0547 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. This is a positive change from Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

About Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 2 is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is current income exempt from regular federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on May 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

