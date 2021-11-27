nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “nVent Electric plc provider of electrical connection and protection solutions which design, manufacture, market, install and service that connect and protect equipment, buildings and critical processes. The company’s operating segments consists of Enclosures, Thermal Management and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. nVent Electric plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

NVT has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet raised nVent Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on nVent Electric from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on nVent Electric from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on nVent Electric from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.83.

NYSE:NVT opened at $36.26 on Thursday. nVent Electric has a twelve month low of $21.81 and a twelve month high of $38.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.81. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 1.55.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.16 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that nVent Electric will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other nVent Electric news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 58,286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total transaction of $2,190,970.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 132,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total value of $5,000,028.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the second quarter worth $28,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the second quarter worth $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 298.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 249.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in nVent Electric in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

