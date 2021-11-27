O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) Shares Acquired by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in O-I Glass by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,686,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $386,805,000 after purchasing an additional 6,051,501 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in O-I Glass by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,544,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,833,000 after purchasing an additional 750,910 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in O-I Glass by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,424,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,590,000 after purchasing an additional 151,366 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in O-I Glass by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,569,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,963,000 after buying an additional 86,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in O-I Glass by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,355,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,141,000 after buying an additional 116,117 shares during the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on OI shares. Truist Securities started coverage on O-I Glass in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Seaport Global Securities raised O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Loop Capital started coverage on O-I Glass in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on O-I Glass from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.78.

OI opened at $11.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.68. O-I Glass, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.90 and a 52 week high of $19.46.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 69.39% and a net margin of 1.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O-I Glass Company Profile

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

