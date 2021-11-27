ODIN PROTOCOL Price Up 20.1% This Week (ODIN)

ODIN PROTOCOL (CURRENCY:ODIN) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 27th. In the last week, ODIN PROTOCOL has traded up 20.1% against the dollar. One ODIN PROTOCOL coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000301 BTC on popular exchanges. ODIN PROTOCOL has a total market capitalization of $2.90 million and approximately $8,510.00 worth of ODIN PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001818 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.64 or 0.00064789 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.60 or 0.00079253 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.89 or 0.00105224 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,115.58 or 0.07480811 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,917.74 or 0.99823015 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ODIN PROTOCOL Coin Profile

ODIN PROTOCOL’s total supply is 89,337,061 coins and its circulating supply is 17,468,925 coins. ODIN PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @odinprotocol . The Reddit community for ODIN PROTOCOL is https://reddit.com/r/OdinProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ODIN PROTOCOL

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODIN PROTOCOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODIN PROTOCOL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ODIN PROTOCOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

