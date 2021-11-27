Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) COO Matthew J. Tucker Sells 9,800 Shares

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) COO Matthew J. Tucker sold 9,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $247,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of OLO stock opened at $25.18 on Friday. Olo Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.88 and a 12-month high of $49.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.15.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. OLO had a negative net margin of 30.84% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $37.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.33 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Olo Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of OLO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,798,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of OLO by 339.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 46,000 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of OLO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $488,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OLO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,921,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in OLO during the second quarter worth approximately $2,197,000. 48.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of OLO from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of OLO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of OLO from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OLO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OLO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

About OLO

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

