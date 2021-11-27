Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.020-$1.160 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $210 million-$220 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $204.52 million.

Shares of Onto Innovation stock traded down $2.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,278. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.22. Onto Innovation has a one year low of $43.73 and a one year high of $94.96.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $200.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.34 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Onto Innovation from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Onto Innovation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Onto Innovation from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $98.00.

In related news, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 6,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total value of $562,179.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total value of $4,018,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,225 shares of company stock valued at $4,995,180 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 51.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 211,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,470,000 after purchasing an additional 71,553 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 171.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 6,929 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 46.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Onto Innovation during the third quarter worth $850,000. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

