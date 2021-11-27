Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.90.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LPRO. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Open Lending from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Open Lending from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Open Lending from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Open Lending from $40.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of LPRO stock traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.90. 577,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,023,659. Open Lending has a fifty-two week low of $23.28 and a fifty-two week high of $44.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.46. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.51 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 9.71 and a quick ratio of 9.71.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Open Lending had a net margin of 36.64% and a return on equity of 51.25%. The company had revenue of $58.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Open Lending will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John Joseph Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $849,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gene Yoon sold 221,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total transaction of $9,219,641.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 386,876 shares of company stock valued at $14,828,654 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Open Lending by 71.2% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 979,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,200,000 after purchasing an additional 407,232 shares during the last quarter. Azora Capital LP acquired a new position in Open Lending during the second quarter worth $3,149,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Open Lending during the second quarter worth $2,432,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Open Lending in the second quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Open Lending by 41.7% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 46,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 13,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

