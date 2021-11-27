Opsens (CVE:OPS) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Opsens (CVE:OPS) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has C$6.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of OPS opened at C$1.39 on Wednesday. Opsens has a 12 month low of C$1.11 and a 12 month high of C$1.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$1.39 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.39.
About Opsens
