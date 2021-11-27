Opsens (CVE:OPS) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Opsens (CVE:OPS) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has C$6.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of OPS opened at C$1.39 on Wednesday. Opsens has a 12 month low of C$1.11 and a 12 month high of C$1.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$1.39 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.39.

About Opsens

Opsens Inc provides fiber optic sensing technology. The Company operates through two segments: Medical and Industrial. In Medical segment, the Company focuses on the measure of Fractional Flow Reserve (FFR) in interventional cardiology. In Industrial segment, it develops, manufactures and installs fiber optic sensing solutions for critical applications, such as the monitoring of oil wells and other industrial applications.

