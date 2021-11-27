Optas LLC Buys 3,744 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Optas LLC grew its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,210 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares during the period. Facebook makes up approximately 1.7% of Optas LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Optas LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $5,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.34, for a total transaction of $29,554,882.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.82, for a total value of $84,705.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,815,813 shares of company stock valued at $631,347,024. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FB opened at $333.12 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.61 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $335.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $344.48. The stock has a market cap of $926.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.26.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised Facebook from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $430.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Facebook from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group set a $416.00 target price on Facebook in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist reduced their target price on Facebook from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.00.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

