Orchid (OXT) Trading 9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Orchid (CURRENCY:OXT) traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 27th. In the last seven days, Orchid has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar. One Orchid coin can now be bought for approximately $0.49 or 0.00000907 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Orchid has a market cap of $338.76 million and approximately $75.76 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001344 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00043393 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00008148 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.20 or 0.00231484 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Orchid Profile

Orchid is a coin. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 coins. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com . Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com . Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “OXT is a new Ethereum (ERC20) compliant digital currency used to exchange value on the Orchid network. OXT is used by users to purchase VPN service. Orchid node providers receive OXT in exchange for their bandwidth. On Orchid, both users and providers stake OXT. “

Orchid Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

