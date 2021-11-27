Ormeus Ecosystem Market Cap Reaches $325,648.02 (ECO)

Ormeus Ecosystem (CURRENCY:ECO) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 27th. During the last week, Ormeus Ecosystem has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. Ormeus Ecosystem has a total market cap of $325,648.02 and $131,974.00 worth of Ormeus Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ormeus Ecosystem coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001827 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.55 or 0.00064950 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.79 or 0.00078173 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.59 or 0.00103390 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,094.19 or 0.07480345 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,810.97 or 1.00143130 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Ormeus Ecosystem Coin Profile

Ormeus Ecosystem’s genesis date was June 29th, 2019. Ormeus Ecosystem’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,230,453,136 coins. Ormeus Ecosystem’s official website is eco-system.io . The Reddit community for Ormeus Ecosystem is https://reddit.com/r/OrmeusEcosystem . Ormeus Ecosystem’s official message board is medium.com/ormeus . Ormeus Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @ormeusecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Architecturally designed to create a ‘business first’ approach to global currency and digital life, Ormeus Ecosystem is collaborating with Binance Chain to create a ground-breaking “Internet of Business Assets”. The multi-functional ecosystem cryptocurrencies will achieve mass adoption as businesses ranging from Banking, Insurance, Agriculture, Energy, Mining, Real Estate, Health, Trading, Payments, and Online Retail are signed-on to the network – categorized into ‘side-chains’ – and catapulted into the blockchain age. The network fuses enterprise, data, sales force and virtual money through partnering with Binance. The innovative onboarding ramp for businesses and the native fuel for the network is the new ECO token, a ground-breaking ‘gas’ used to power, protect, authorize and process data in real-time between thousands of corporate and personal users. The ECO token can reward and notify when data points are shared cross-chain, and even works in conjunction with point-of-sale terminal systems to prevent and terminate fraudulent sales of goods. “

