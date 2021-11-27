Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Price Target Increased to C$23.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OR. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a C$24.00 price objective (down from C$25.00) on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a C$19.00 price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James set a C$21.50 target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.50 to C$20.50 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$22.45.

Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock opened at C$15.79 on Wednesday. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 12-month low of C$12.39 and a 12-month high of C$18.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.50. The stock has a market cap of C$2.63 billion and a PE ratio of 1,754.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$15.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$16.13.

In other news, Senior Officer Frédéric Ruel sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.80, for a total value of C$117,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$562,732.80.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

