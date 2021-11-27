Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Outokumpu Oyj is engages in the manufacturing of stainless steel. Its business area consists of Stainless Coil EMEA, Stainless Coil Americas, Stainless APAC and High Performance Stainless and Alloy. The company operates primarily in Europe, Middle East and Africa, Americas and Asia-Pacific. Outokumpu Oyj is headquartered in Espoo, Finland. “

OUTKY has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Outokumpu Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Shares of Outokumpu Oyj stock opened at $3.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.05. Outokumpu Oyj has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $3.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Outokumpu Oyj engages in the manufacture of stainless steel. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Long Products, and Other Operations. The Europe segment consists of coil and plate business as well as ferrochrome production. The America segment involves in producing of standard austenitic and ferritic grades as well as tailored products.

