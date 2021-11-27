OWNDATA (OWN) Achieves Market Cap of $658,082.53

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. During the last week, OWNDATA has traded up 15.2% against the U.S. dollar. One OWNDATA coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. OWNDATA has a market cap of $658,082.53 and approximately $1.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OWNDATA Coin Profile

OWNDATA (CRYPTO:OWN) is a coin. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,200,762,791 coins. OWNDATA’s official message board is medium.com/@owndata . The official website for OWNDATA is owndata.network . OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Owndata is a crypto marketplace for data sellers and buyers. Site Owners/Editors have to sign up and get an Owndata user account in order to register their websites to OwnData Blockchain Platform. Owndata generates a unique pixel code (unique cookie) for each website in return. The addition of this unique cookie to a web site immediately enables the collection of visitors’ data. “

OWNDATA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OWNDATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OWNDATA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OWNDATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

