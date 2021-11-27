Oxen Reaches One Day Volume of $62,996.00 (OXEN)

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 27th. Over the last week, Oxen has traded down 17.4% against the US dollar. Oxen has a total market cap of $37.91 million and approximately $62,996.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for $0.68 or 0.00001226 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55,116.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,147.78 or 0.07525445 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $197.24 or 0.00357867 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $565.28 or 0.01025611 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.28 or 0.00085785 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00011791 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.87 or 0.00417052 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $255.72 or 0.00463960 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00005686 BTC.

Oxen (OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 56,086,723 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

