Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.28 Billion

Analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) will report $1.28 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for Palo Alto Networks’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.30 billion and the lowest is $1.28 billion. Palo Alto Networks reported sales of $1.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks will report full year sales of $5.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.37 billion to $5.43 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.36 billion to $6.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Palo Alto Networks.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. The business’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS.

PANW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Palo Alto Networks from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $560.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $535.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $576.00.

PANW traded down $16.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $533.24. 674,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,169,071. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $502.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $430.67. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $289.77 and a 12 month high of $559.54. The stock has a market cap of $52.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.94 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 6,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.48, for a total value of $3,177,237.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 265,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,766,703.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Key sold 1,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.87, for a total value of $457,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,521 shares in the company, valued at $2,070,030.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,870 shares of company stock valued at $28,176,363. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,615 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $419,581,000 after purchasing an additional 51,760 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 783,602 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $375,345,000 after buying an additional 94,900 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 753,898 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $279,734,000 after buying an additional 66,500 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 737,896 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $273,796,000 after buying an additional 3,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 673,982 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $322,837,000 after buying an additional 138,959 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.