Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $54.25

Pantheon Resources Plc (LON:PANR)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 54.25 ($0.71) and traded as high as GBX 84.80 ($1.11). Pantheon Resources shares last traded at GBX 82 ($1.07), with a volume of 2,573,133 shares.

The company has a market cap of £497.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 4.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 74.70 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 54.51.

Pantheon Resources Company Profile (LON:PANR)

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. It owns 100% interests in Greater Alkaid project located in Alaska; and approximately 66,000 acres in the State of Alaska's North Slope. The company also holds interests in Tyler and Polk Counties, East Texas.

