ParkinGo (GOT) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2,060.00

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 27th. One ParkinGo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0738 or 0.00000134 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded 1% lower against the dollar. ParkinGo has a total market capitalization of $1.49 million and approximately $2,060.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $54,338.50 or 0.98949898 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.68 or 0.00050404 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004126 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00005610 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.88 or 0.00039850 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 30.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00005347 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded up 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004099 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $350.78 or 0.00638765 BTC.

About ParkinGo

GOT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

Buying and Selling ParkinGo

