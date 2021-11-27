PARSIQ Price Down 6.4% Over Last 7 Days (PRQ)

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 27th. During the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar. One PARSIQ coin can now be bought for about $0.73 or 0.00001332 BTC on major exchanges. PARSIQ has a total market capitalization of $97.53 million and $1.74 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $212.75 or 0.00387419 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00014970 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000089 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $681.20 or 0.01240463 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003110 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

PARSIQ Coin Profile

PARSIQ (PRQ) is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 133,293,483 coins. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PARSIQ is www.parsiq.io . The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

PARSIQ Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARSIQ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PARSIQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

