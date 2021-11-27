Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $7.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.13% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Party City Holdco Inc. is involved in designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts and stationery. It also operates specialty retail party supply stores primarily in the United States and Canada. Party City Holdco Inc. is based in Elmsford, New York. “

PRTY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Party City Holdco from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet downgraded Party City Holdco from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of Party City Holdco stock opened at $6.08 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.27 and a 200 day moving average of $7.96. Party City Holdco has a 12 month low of $4.33 and a 12 month high of $11.06. The firm has a market cap of $682.33 million, a PE ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 3.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.18.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Party City Holdco had a positive return on equity of 69.29% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Party City Holdco will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William S. Creekmuir acquired 8,000 shares of Party City Holdco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.16 per share, for a total transaction of $49,280.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Collins acquired 4,000 shares of Party City Holdco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.56 per share, for a total transaction of $26,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 80,593 shares in the company, valued at $528,690.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Party City Holdco during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco in the 2nd quarter worth $653,000. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco in the 2nd quarter worth $2,255,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco in the 2nd quarter worth $270,000. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Party City Holdco

Party City Holdco, Inc engages in the supply of decorated party goods. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties and stationery throughout the world.

