Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Position Increased by Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Paychex by 7.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 28,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,066,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Paychex during the second quarter worth approximately $7,430,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Paychex by 29.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 13,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Paychex by 75.4% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 488,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,429,000 after acquiring an additional 3,303 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.83.

PAYX stock opened at $122.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.34, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $119.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.30 and a 12-month high of $126.82.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 40.40%. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.34%.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total transaction of $951,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

