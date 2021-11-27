PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $54.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “PC Connection, Inc. is a direct marketer of brand-name personal computers and related peripherals, software, and networking products to business, education, government, and consumer end users located primarily in the United States. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded PC Connection from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

CNXN stock opened at $45.26 on Tuesday. PC Connection has a 52-week low of $40.91 and a 52-week high of $55.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 0.72.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. PC Connection had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $751.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PC Connection will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This is a positive change from PC Connection’s previous dividend of $0.32.

In related news, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 2,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.98, for a total transaction of $141,301.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 58.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in PC Connection by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 28,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in PC Connection by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,406,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,343,000 after acquiring an additional 8,521 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in PC Connection by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 64,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in PC Connection by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 757,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,036,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in PC Connection by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 435,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,129,000 after acquiring an additional 11,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.32% of the company’s stock.

About PC Connection

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

