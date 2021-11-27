PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.30 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) will announce earnings per share of $2.30 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for PDC Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.72. PDC Energy posted earnings per share of $1.10 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 109.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that PDC Energy will report full year earnings of $7.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.39 to $8.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $9.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.54 to $11.77. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PDC Energy.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.88. PDC Energy had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 25.49%. The company had revenue of $704.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on PDCE. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Truist dropped their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PDC Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.78.

Shares of PDCE stock opened at $52.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.48. PDC Energy has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $59.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 128.76 and a beta of 3.23.

In other PDC Energy news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.73, for a total transaction of $89,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 210,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,466,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,959 shares of company stock valued at $1,751,634 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 258.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

