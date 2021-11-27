Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $168.17.

Separately, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

In related news, CTO Michael R. Pyle sold 1,000 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.66, for a total transaction of $118,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 500 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $66,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 50.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEGA. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pegasystems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Pegasystems by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Pegasystems in the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. 47.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PEGA traded down $2.76 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $114.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,606. The company has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -396.03 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Pegasystems has a one year low of $109.06 and a one year high of $148.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $124.15 and its 200-day moving average is $128.64.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $256.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.32 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pegasystems will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is -41.38%.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.