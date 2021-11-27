Peoples Financial Services CORP. Has $3.04 Million Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. lowered its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,685 shares during the period. Fastenal makes up 1.3% of Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $3,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Fastenal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Fastenal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 3,160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

FAST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.71.

In related news, Director Nicholas J. Lundquist sold 32,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total value of $1,850,178.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 449,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,189,573.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.20 per share, with a total value of $53,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders purchased 2,265 shares of company stock valued at $123,294 and sold 60,836 shares valued at $3,432,141. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Fastenal stock traded down $0.78 on Friday, reaching $60.11. 1,860,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,036,980. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.28 and its 200-day moving average is $54.54. Fastenal has a one year low of $43.37 and a one year high of $61.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 4.18. The firm has a market cap of $34.57 billion, a PE ratio of 38.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.28.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 31.32%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 26th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 25th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 72.26%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

