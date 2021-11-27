Peoples Financial Services CORP. Has $740,000 Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. cut its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 170.4% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on DE. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI lowered Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $470.00 to $354.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $383.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.11.

Shares of DE stock traded down $8.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $359.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,308,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,722,050. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $250.54 and a 52 week high of $400.34. The company has a market cap of $111.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $347.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $355.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by $0.22. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.66% and a net margin of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $10.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 21.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.