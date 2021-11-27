Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) to Issue $0.38 Quarterly Dividend

Peoples Financial Services Corp. (NASDAQ:PFIS) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th.

Peoples Financial Services has increased its dividend by 14.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years.

PFIS stock opened at $48.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.85 and its 200-day moving average is $45.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $347.89 million, a P/E ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.16. Peoples Financial Services has a twelve month low of $35.80 and a twelve month high of $50.00.

In other news, Director William E. Aubrey II acquired 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.00 per share, for a total transaction of $27,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director William E. Aubrey II acquired 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $25,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 3,930 shares of company stock worth $182,094. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peoples Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $237,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 100.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Peoples Financial Services by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.42% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Financial Services Company Profile

Peoples Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank & Trust Co, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It offers home equity loans and lines of credit, construction, commercial and other non-residential real estate loans, consumer loans, multifamily mortgage loans and other loans.

