Petroteq Energy (OTCMKTS:PQEFF) Trading 7.4% Higher

Petroteq Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PQEFF)’s share price traded up 7.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.18 and last traded at $0.18. 7,722,684 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 170% from the average session volume of 2,860,311 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $110.24 million, a PE ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 2.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.15 and a 200 day moving average of $0.13.

About Petroteq Energy (OTCMKTS:PQEFF)

Petroteq Energy, Inc engages in the development and implementation of oil processing and extraction technologies. It operates through the following segments: Oil Extraction and Processing and Mining Operations. The Oil Extraction and Processing Operations segment engages in commercial production and sale of hydrocarbon products.

Featured Article: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Petroteq Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petroteq Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.