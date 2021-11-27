Pets at Home Group’s (PETS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 575 ($7.51) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on PETS. Peel Hunt restated an add rating and set a GBX 525 ($6.86) price objective on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed an under review rating on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Pets at Home Group from GBX 540 ($7.06) to GBX 570 ($7.45) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 555 ($7.25) price target on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and set a GBX 525 ($6.86) price target on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 535.71 ($7.00).

Shares of LON PETS opened at GBX 478.20 ($6.25) on Tuesday. Pets at Home Group has a one year low of GBX 365 ($4.77) and a one year high of GBX 524.50 ($6.85). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.39 billion and a PE ratio of 24.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 485.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 794.95.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a GBX 4.30 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Pets at Home Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.39%.

About Pets at Home Group

Pets at Home Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist retailer of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds. It also provides pet accessories, including cat litters, collars, leads and harnesses, bedding, housing, feeding, health and hygiene, travel, training, and enrichment products for dogs, cats, small mammals, fish, birds, and reptiles.

