Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.80

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$7.80 and traded as high as C$11.70. Peyto Exploration & Development shares last traded at C$11.45, with a volume of 330,421 shares.

A number of research firms recently commented on PEY. CIBC lifted their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$8.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$9.05.

Get Peyto Exploration & Development alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.85 billion and a PE ratio of 12.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.83 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.02.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$218.87 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. will post 1.7584257 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer David Alan Thomas sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.85, for a total transaction of C$236,922.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 284,872 shares in the company, valued at C$3,374,622.20. Also, Senior Officer Lee Russell Curran sold 25,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.07, for a total value of C$206,185.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 126,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,021,739.81. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $247,303 and sold 101,758 shares valued at $852,262.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile (TSE:PEY)

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

Recommended Story: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.