Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by LCM Capital Management Inc

LCM Capital Management Inc reduced its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises approximately 0.7% of LCM Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. LCM Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Pfizer by 25,460.0% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

PFE traded up $3.11 on Friday, reaching $54.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,561,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,100,449. The stock has a market cap of $303.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.36 and a 1 year high of $54.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.34 and its 200 day moving average is $43.42.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.66%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PFE shares. Truist Securities upped their price target on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Independent Research upgraded Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pfizer from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

In other Pfizer news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

